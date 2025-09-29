How to play Barkour, the Metal Gear with dogs

While attendees and viewers of the Tokyo Game Show broadcasts might be surprised by the curious action-stealth-platformer Barkour, we'd already heard about it a few weeks earlier. The good news is that we now have a trailer to fill in the blanks on the idea of a dog as a Solid Snake-like action hero.

The new video unveiled at the Japanese game fair shows us T.H.U.N.D.E.R., a canine agent on a special mission who must solve puzzles, avoid enemies and move nimbly through dangerous terrain to accomplish his mission by taking on baddies with his arsenal of weapons worthy of 007 himself. And, while he's at it, mark his territory with a good boy.

Barkour doesn't have a release date yet, but you can add it to your wishlist on Steam, and later this week Varsav Game Studios will be releasing a demo. Interested?