English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies is getting international releases

The hit Thai film will be coming to Europe, America, and China.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

After an initial release across Asia which shattered domestic box office records, Thai drama film How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies is set for an international release.

So far, the film has raked in $34 million globally, making it the highest grossing film of 2024 in Thailand, and the biggest ever Asian film release in Indonesia.

In China, the film is set to hit cinemas on August 23, in North America September 13, and in some European countries such as the Netherlands on October 10 and Belgium on November 13.

Further concrete release announcements for more Asian and European countries should be following, so stay tuned (thanks, Screen Daily).

How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

Related texts



Loading next content