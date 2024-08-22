How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies is getting international releases

After an initial release across Asia which shattered domestic box office records, Thai drama film How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies is set for an international release.

So far, the film has raked in $34 million globally, making it the highest grossing film of 2024 in Thailand, and the biggest ever Asian film release in Indonesia.

In China, the film is set to hit cinemas on August 23, in North America September 13, and in some European countries such as the Netherlands on October 10 and Belgium on November 13.

Further concrete release announcements for more Asian and European countries should be following, so stay tuned (thanks, Screen Daily).