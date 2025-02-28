How to join hunts using SOS Flares: The easiest way to play Monster Hunter: Wilds online and to farm materials

HQ

Playing online multiplayer in Monster Hunter: Wilds is where most of the fun of the game is found. It has been integral to the experience Capcom offers, and in this title, there are more ways than ever to connect. You can create private rooms, join your friends, join lobbies with strangers, join a squad...

However, we've found that, if you want to play online quick and go straight to the action, the best way to do so is with the new SOS Flare system. With this mechanic, you can call out for help any time during battle. Even if you are in the middle of a battle, if you find the battle difficult, you can call for help and immediately players will join (splitting the rewards as usual, obviously).

To call for help using an SOS Flare, you can press L and down with the right stick in the pop-up menu. You will receive the help of NPCs of the game while waiting for real people, but in the Settings menu you can change so that you only play with people online.

How joining SOS calls help you in Monster Hunter: Wilds

All of that is well explained in the game. However, what isn't explained at all is how to actually join those hunts yourself. And, while it isn't difficult, it's not the most evident thing to find in Monster Hunter: Wilds' full array of menus, particularly with no dedicated "multiplayer" section, meaning everything is a bit all over the place.

However, to join SOS hunts, it's as ease as talking to Alma, your quest giver. You will find the option to Join SOS Flare Quests right at the bottom. There, you will be able to select a series of parameters - difficulty of the hunt, type of mission (Assignment, Optional, Investigation), and even the exact monster type you want to hunt. And that is very, very useful if you want to hunt a particular monster to farm materials, this is the best way to do it (if you want to do it online)

