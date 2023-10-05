How to get Assassin's Creed Mirage's Legendary Outfit and Weapons

HQ

Assassin's Creed Mirage is a much more concise Assassin's Creed game than what we have encountered over the past few years. The story is short in comparison to Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, and the world is significantly smaller. This hasn't changed the fact that there are a few exciting items to find throughout the world so that you can empower Basim and see him getting a few extra benefits when assassinating foes and battling in melee combat.

These come in the form of three, fully-upgraded, legendary items, one of which is an Outfit, another a Sword, and the third being a Dagger. Getting these items however is not a walk in the park, as you will need to travel all around Baghdad completing a very specific set of objectives to earn the necessary resources required to open the way to these special pieces of gear.

Step 1: Acquire all of the Mysterious Shards

This is the only part of this guide that we can't specifically tell you what to do. The Mysterious Shards are found on specific NPCs that wander around Baghdad, and the best way to find these people is to travel around the city and the local Wilderness using Enkidu as a reconnaissance tool to spot open world objectives. There's no way of knowing you've found the right objective until the Mysterious Shards symbol pops up on your map or your compass, and since these NPCs wander hundreds of metres around each district of the city and surrounding area, all we can suggest is that you treat it methodically and work your way around the city in a circular fashion until all of the Mysterious Shards have been collected.



Tip: There are only 10 Mysterious Shards to find.



Step 2: Find the Hidden Place

This is a super simple task to complete, and frankly, you probably don't even need our help to figure it out. As you keep picking up Mysterious Shards, you'll unlock clues about where the Hidden Place is, and as you discover it's located north of Baghdad and the Aqarquf Dunes and near an oasis, there is pretty much only one place that it could be. Yep, that big body of water in the middle of nowhere.

Once you're there, using Enkidu you can determine that there's a cave entrance at the bottom of the oasis, so dive in, and keep swimming through the cave until you reach an opening. From here, simply follow the cave further, climbing up rock faces and squeezing through gaps until you reach an open room that architecturally doesn't resemble the 9th century Baghdad setting of Mirage.

Step 3: Place the Shards and claim your gear

All you have to do now is slot the 10 Mysterious Shards into the three different interactable pylons around the room to dispel the forcefield and allow you to claim and unlock the Sword, Dagger, and Outfit.

Milad's Outfit

This Outfit allows Basim to set off a flash of lightning when completing air assassinations, disorienting anyone within a 15m radius, making it ideal for kills and then quick escapes.

Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar Sword

This Sword has a damage value of 46 and a Defence Damage value of 78 and comes with the intrinsic perk that sees Basim's maximum health lowered by 50% but his damage output increased by 50%.

The Samsaama Dagger

This Dagger has a Damage value of 27 and a Defence Damage value of 47 and allows Basim to heal 10% of his maximum health with every fit hit of damage he deals in combat.