How to get Annihilape, the evolution of Mankey and Primeape in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Last Friday marked the beginning of many players' journey in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and I'm sure many are already exploring the Paldea region, slowly but surely completing the Pokédex. Many of the Pokémon's evolved forms can be found in the wild, and even some of the more difficult ones can be found in Tera Raid Battles. But there are others that require a very specific series of steps to evolve, such as Primeape.

That's right, the evolved form of Mankey, the Fighting-type ape Pokémon, has a superior evolution here that also changes its type to Ghost, called Annihilape. But if you just try to level up Primeape like crazy, you won't get the prized new Pokémon.

How to evolve Primeape to Annihilape

To make Primeape evolve into Annihilape, we'll first have to level up to level 40 with it, as that's when it will ask us to learn a new Ghost-type move called Rage Fist. The rest is quite simple: we have to use this Rage Fist attack 20 times in battle (it has 10 PP, so we'll have to visit the Pokémon centre to recover its hit points) and after that, if it levels up (with a rare Candy, for example) it will evolve into Annihilape.

A curious way to get this Ghost-Type Pokémon, which also has a spectacular design.

