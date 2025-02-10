How the world was created and the wheel of fate stopped in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

HQ

The lengthy development of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is nearing its end. The Chinese lore-based soulslike will launch later this year on PC, Xbox Series and PS5, and now we have a new trailer to give us a closer look at its story.

It's a departure from the previous trailers for the game we saw in 2024, as this trailer focuses solely on depicting the story leading up to the events of the game, to give us a better understanding of the game's plot.

In Wuchang: Fallen Feathers there was a conflict that fractured a civilization of immortal beings in ancient times called 'Avien'. While some accepted causality and mortality to become human, others fought to maintain their privileges by transforming themselves into terrible creatures. The battle was won by good, apparently, but the divine weapon used in victory was left fractured and scattered across the world, and the defeated await their moment to rise again.

Plenty of lore, certainly, and we'll certainly be able to appreciate the depth of its story when Wuchang: Fallen Feathers comes to us in 2025, at a date to be determined. Enjoy the new trailer below.