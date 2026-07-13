How the MotoGP title race has shifted before the summer break: Marco Bezzecchi drops to fourth place

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MotoGP 2026 has completed the first half of the season, and it is now anyone's guess who the favourite is, as the standings have shifted in the last few weeks. Marco Bezzecchi started dominating, winning three Grand Prix in a row, five in total counting the last two of the previous season.

The Italian from Aprilia has won four races and achieved six podiums in total in the first eleven races of the year, more wins and podiums than anyone, but he is now in fourth position after scoring just 13 of a possible 148 points in the last four rounds, including the last weekend, when he suffered a crash in Saturday's qualifying at the German Grand Prix in Sachsenring.

All of that while Marc Márquez resurfaced, winning three of the last four races; while Ai Ogura became the first Japanese rider to achieve three successive podiums (including a historic win).

These are the MotoGP standings after the German Grand Prix, starting a month-long summer break before the season resumes at the United Kingdom, at Silverstone Circuit, on August 9.



Jorge Martín - 208 pts

Ai Ogura - 194 pts

Marc Márquez - 190 pts

Marco Bezzecchi - 186 pts

Fabio Di Giannantonio - 184 pts

Raúl Fernández - 159 pts

Pedro Acosta - 148 pts

Francesco Bagnaia - 143 pts

Álex Márquez - 87 pts

Luca Marini - 79 pts



Do you think Marco Bezzecchi can turn the situation around and return to the top of the standings? Can Jorge Martín and Ai Ogura stop Márquez and Bezzecchi? This year's MotoGP season is a completely different story compared to last year, dominated by Marc, and it seems anything can happen...