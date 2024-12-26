How the Home Alone parents could afford that fancy house

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Home Alone director Chris Columbus shared new details about how the McCallister family could afford their large Chicago home. Columbus revealed that Catherine O'Hara's character, Kate McCallister, was a successful fashion designer, citing the mannequins in the basement as a clue. As for Peter McCallister, played by John Heard, the director was unsure but speculated he could have worked in advertising, though he firmly ruled out any ties to organized crime.

Columbus also opened up about his journey to direct Home Alone, including how a strange meeting with Chevy Chase nearly led him to direct National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation instead. His experiences eventually led to what would become one of the most beloved holiday films of all time.

Do you think the McCallister parents' careers make sense for their lavish lifestyle? What are your thoughts on this behind-the-scenes insight?