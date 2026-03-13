How the first leg of the Conference League round of 16 went: great for Athens, good for Rayo and Shakhtar

HQ

The round of 16 of UEFA Conference League, third tier club competition in Europe, started on Thursday March 12 with big victories for AEK Athens, Rayo Vallecano, Shakhtar, but a disappointing 0-0 draw for Crystal Palace, one of the favourites of the competition, playing at home the first leg.

Perhaps except for Athens, all other knockouts are still open for the matches to be played next week, Thursday March 19, to secure qualification for Conference League quarter-finals. These are the results from the first leg:

Conference League results on March 12



Crystal Palace 0-0 AEK Larnaca



Fiorentina 2-1 Raków



Sigma Olomouc 0-0 Mainz



Celje 0-4 AEK Athens



Rijeka 1-2 Strasbourg



Samsunspor 1-3 Rayo Vallecano



AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Sparta Praha



Lech Poznań 1-3 Shakhtar



Conference League games on March 19



AEK Athens vs Celje: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Mainz vs Sigma Olomouc: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Raków vs Fiorentina: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Rayo Vallecano vs Samsunspor: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Shakhtar vs Lech Poznań: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Sparta Praha vs AZ Alkmaar: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Strasbourg vs Rijeka: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT

