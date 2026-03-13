Sports
How the first leg of the Conference League round of 16 went: great for Athens, good for Rayo and Shakhtar
Most of the Conference League round of 16 knockouts will be resolved next week.
HQ
The round of 16 of UEFA Conference League, third tier club competition in Europe, started on Thursday March 12 with big victories for AEK Athens, Rayo Vallecano, Shakhtar, but a disappointing 0-0 draw for Crystal Palace, one of the favourites of the competition, playing at home the first leg.
Perhaps except for Athens, all other knockouts are still open for the matches to be played next week, Thursday March 19, to secure qualification for Conference League quarter-finals. These are the results from the first leg:
Conference League results on March 12
- Crystal Palace 0-0 AEK Larnaca
- Fiorentina 2-1 Raków
- Sigma Olomouc 0-0 Mainz
- Celje 0-4 AEK Athens
- Rijeka 1-2 Strasbourg
- Samsunspor 1-3 Rayo Vallecano
- AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Sparta Praha
- Lech Poznań 1-3 Shakhtar
Conference League games on March 19
- AEK Athens vs Celje: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Mainz vs Sigma Olomouc: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Raków vs Fiorentina: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Rayo Vallecano vs Samsunspor: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Shakhtar vs Lech Poznań: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Sparta Praha vs AZ Alkmaar: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Strasbourg vs Rijeka: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT