How the Famicom became the NES and took over the world

Today, Nintendo is a giant that is rapidly expanding beyond the world of gaming, with ventures into amusement parks and movies, among other things. Although the company is well over 100 years old, its real explosion in popularity came in the form of a little gray box called the NES.

It had been released as the Famicom in 1983 and became pretty popular, but it was when it came to the US as the NES in 1985 that things really took off. However, the journey there was anything but straightforward, and in a new documentary - based on a panel discussion at the Portland Retro Gaming Expo - we follow all the twists and turns that ultimately led to the Japanese Famicom being rebuilt as the NES and launched outside Japan.

The panel is led by three key figures behind the work on the NES (Gail Tilden, Lance Barr, Bruce Lowry), and they have many exciting anecdotes to share.