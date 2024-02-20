How Summon Materia work in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

HQ

We're just over a week away from the release of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, and many (especially those hoping for the second part of the demo before launch, along with a performance mode upgrade), know that open environment exploration is one of the new features we'll see in the sequel to Final Fantasy VII: Remake.

But there is also a notable change that affects our combat strategy, as we will now have to go out into the world and explore in order to obtain summoning materials. As the game's official Japanese account reveals, as you travel around the various regions of Rebirth you'll find Summoning Altars where you'll have to "analyse" a crystal that contains information about summons, allowing you to both strengthen the Summon Materia (once you have it in your possession) and weaken the creature when you face it in the Battle Simulator in order to get it.

This synergy between exploration and summoning is something new for the series, and we can't wait to see it when the second part of the demo is released, expected this week.

What's your favourite summon in Final Fantasy VII, and do you think it will be present in Rebirth as well?