How PSG fans will prepare for the Classique against Marseille and Ballon d'Or at the same time

HQ

The Ballon d'Or ceremony takes place tonight at 20:00 CEST... at the same time as the Classique between Marseille and PSG. The match was scheduled for Sunday evening, but weather conditions made it impossible, and rules state that, in the case of last time change due to weather, the match must be played the following day if possible.

The following day was possible... but inconvenient for PSG, as many of their players are in contention for the award. The big favourite, Ousmane Dembélé, is injured, so he will attend the ceremony in Paris. Same with Desiré Doué, predicted to win the Kopa Trophy for best player under 21.

Due to the clash of times, PSG asked for the match to be played at 15:00 CEST or 17:00 CEST on Monday, but the idea was rejected by the French League (LFP), as it would prevent many fans to attend on a working Monday.

However, it (could) be an unforgettable Monday for PSG, which will have to follow both events at the same time. According to RMC Sport, PSG ultras will meet at a bar near the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, and are later expected to celebrate in the streets of Paris (at least, if Dembélé ends up winning the award).