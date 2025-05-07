How new art forms are approaching video games

HQ

The conception of art by ordinary citizens can be that of a very exclusive discipline, made for people of high means. Over the years, we have distanced ourselves from a form of expression that involves us all. Traditional fine arts help us to interpret the world around us, but everything is changing and new disciplines are making their way in. Elena Dimopoulou, new media artist and licensed Unreal Engine instructor, discussed her experience with virtual reality and more traditional teachers at DevGAMM in Gdańsk.

"When I did my degree in 2019, my university didn't teach a lot of virtual reality technologies," Elena recalls in Gamereactor's exclusive video. "It was a non-compulsory subject, but I chose it because I had already gone through the other classes and it was the only one I had left. It taught me how inside that helmet you could show others, as if I were inside my head."

Although some people are not used to new technology, and it can be a bit of a shock at first. "All the professors in my degree said that was the devil, they weren't going to wear that. They were telling me that no one was going to see my artwork and then I saw a group of about 100 people going to see it."

Elena also wanted to talk about her latest experiences at university, finishing a master's degree in film and interactive media. "Over the years, I've seen that video games and films were a way to show people your feelings. Everybody goes to the cinema, everybody goes to play a video game. But, at least in Greece, it's not on our agenda to go to an art exhibition every day".

As part of DevGAMM, the Unreal Engine instructor set up a workshop on Fortnite's Creative mode, to show the ease of use for users from all over the world, even without programming experience. " We made a horror game, where there was an enemy and you were wandering around with a torch," she said.

She is also one of the ambassadors of Women in Games and is involved in different programmes for the inclusion of groups in video games. She also promotes initiatives to promote art in schools and environments where it is difficult to access, for example for neurodivergent people, so if you want to see the full interview subtitled in your local language, we leave it below.