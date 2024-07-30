How much will Robert Downey Jr. and the Russo brothers charge for the upcoming Avengers films? A lot, though there are important differences

HQ

With the spectacular release of Deadpool & Wolverine, there seems to be life and vision at Marvel Studios again. Audiences were clamouring for a return to big, big-budget choral stories, and so the internet erupted with glee when it was announced that the Russo brothers were returning to direct the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars films, as well as Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU, this time as Doctor Doom.

But bringing back Marvel's past glories has not been an easy and, above all, cheap task. As Variety reports, Marvel's contracts with the Russo brothers have transpired, with a reported $80 million salary for directing both films. There is no additional compensation, but there is a scale of increase if the films' box office returns exceed $750 million and $1 billion.

No specific figures have been released for Robert Downey Jr., but it appears that the payout for his new role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the same source notes, will be "significantly more" than that of the director brothers, whose hiring was instrumental in the Iron Man actor's return. Doctor Doom looks to be the new big villain in Marvel's future, following the fall from grace of Jonathan Majors, which forced the departure of Kang the Conqueror.

