How much money will Lamine Yamal earn with his new contract at Barcelona?

Lamine Yamal signed a new contract with FC Barcelona this week, right after turning 18 (and celebrating it in a huge party that created a big controversy and could cause him some legal troubles... and now he is an adult). However, being an adult also has perks, including negotiating a better deal that will make the 18-year-old one of the best paid footballers in Barça's squad.

While the club, naturally, did not disclose numbers, there are reports that his salary will multiply his previous one... by ten. As reported by La Razón, he will earn around 40 million euros per year, gross amount. That amount is halved after taxes, so 20 million euros per year: 15 million as a fixed quantity, and 5 more in add ons.

In total, 1,66 million euros per month. Or 4,500 euros... every hour. And that's not counting the revenue through advertisement campaigns or other business he may have beyond his fixed salary at the football club. And if somebody were to buy him, they would have to pay an exit clause of 1,000 million euros...

In comparisson, before his new contract, he was paid 1,67 million euros per year, which is now close to the amount he gets per month.

The good news for the rest of us is that the Spanish tax agency will earn around 20 million euros every year thanks to Lamine Yamal.

From now on, and until 2031 at the very least, Lamine Yamal will wear the iconic number 10 in his jersey, also wore by Leo Messi, Ronaldinho, Maradona, and most recently Ansu Fati. How many trophies do you think he will win in the next six years?