How much money do Club World Cup teams win for participating and winning each match?

Football fans are still debating whether the FIFA Club World Cup is worthwile or not (speciall those who did not meet the criteria and do not play it, like FC Barcelona, Napoli or Liverpool). The players, specially those who reach the latter stages, will also be subject of a lot of stress with little recovery time before the pre-season begins around August.

However, for club owners, the sole participation of the club will inject huge money. Just for participating and playing at least the first three group stage games, the clubs will get an amount, coming from the $1 billion FIFA earned by selling their TV rights to DAZN. 525 million US dollars (453.39 m euros, 386.46m pounds) will be distributed to the clubs for participating, but not the same amount for every club: clubs from Oceania (Auckland City is the only OFC participant) is getting $3.58 million, clubs from Africa, Asia and North and Central America will get $9.55 million, clubs from South America are getting $15.21 million; and clubs from Europe will range between $12.81-38.19 million, determined by a ranking based on sporting and commercial criteria.

However, the $475 million from the "sporting performance pillar" will be distributed equally:

FIFA Club World Cup prize money per victory