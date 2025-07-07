How much longer will Foundation continue to tell Gaal Dornick's story? Lou Llobell: "No idea"

HQ

Foundation is a rather unusual sci-fi series because it only has a handful of returning characters, and of those characters, only a couple are the same individuals as they were when the series kicked off. For one reason or another, perhaps due to cloning or the time jumps that render most of the human cast irrelevant each following season, the majority of characters are effectively reborn each new batch of episodes, but not Lou Llobell's Gaal Dornick.

The understudy of Jared Harris' Hari Seldon has survived the test of time so far, becoming a saviour and galactic hero along the way, but this is also quite unorthodox because in the source books by author Isaac Asimov, Dornick (and many other characters) have a brief and fleeting role, one that Apple and show creators Josh Friedman and David S. Goyer has taken and ran with.

So, with this peculiar set of circumstances in mind, what does the future hold for Gaal Dornick? Can we expect her to continue saving the universe or will she pass the torch at some point? This was the exact question we asked Llobell in an interview, where she explained:

"No idea. But I hope that she continues to get to tell the story and I hope we get to see the end. You know what I mean? Because Gaal, it feels like it's just kicking off. It feels like we've established everything else in season one and two and she's really just hitting her stride. So, hopefully, we'll get to finish her story."

You can see the full interview below, with localised subtitles, where we also discuss how Llobell has changed bringing Dornick to life, what it was like facing Pilou Asbaek's The Mule, and so much more.