How much is Nintendo Switch 2 expected to cost at launch?

After a long period of speculation and increasingly frequent leaks, Nintendo Switch 2 was finally announced on Thursday by Nintendo. We don't know much more about Nintendo's upcoming console and we will have to wait until a Nintendo Direct in April for more information. There is already a lot of discussion about what specifications the console will have and what price it will land at.

As per IGN, a bunch of analysts have weighed in on the matter and they seem to agree that the Switch 2 will cost $400 when it launches, in comparison the Switch cost $300 at launch and the Switch OLED $350. Analysts also warn that the price may rise further if there is a shortage of components, for example.

How much are you willing to pay for the Switch 2?