How much does Pokémon Legends: Z-A cost on Nintendo Switch 2?

HQ

Nintendo has just announced the release date of Pokémon Legends: Z-A, the final Pokémon game on Switch 1 (we guess) and first Pokémon game on Nintendo Switch 2, launching on October 16, 2025. New information will be announced on July 22, when a Pokémon Presents air.

Alongside the announcement, Nintendo has confirmed the price of the game, and thankfully it will be closer to the one on Donkey Kong Bananza, and cheaper than Mario Kart World. According to Nintendo Store, it will cost €69.99 / £59.99 on Switch 2, and €59.99 / £49.99 on Switch 1, meaning the upgrade pack (which works both on physical and digital versions) will cost ten euros.

We don't know about the physical versions... but on the store, Nintendo uses the word "from": "Pokémon Legends: Z-A price: from £49.99". We can expect then that the physical version will be more expensive, as it is the case with Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza... even if you buy the Switch 1 version.