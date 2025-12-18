How many goals does Kylian Mbappé needs to break Cristiano Ronaldo's record at Real Madrid?

HQ

Kylian Mbappé scored two goals in the Copa del Rey round of 32 match against Talavera, securing qualification for the next round of the competition, and for Mbappé, the goal of surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's record is at reach in the last match of the year next Saturday.

Ronaldo holds the record of more goals scored for Real Madrid in a calendar year, 59 goals in 2013. Now, Mbappé is just one goal again of equaling the record, and two from surpassing: he has scored 58 goals for Real Madrid in 2025, his first full year at the club, after joining in June 2024.

Kylian Mbappé has scored four hat-tricks in 2025 (against Valladolid, Manchester City, Barça y Kairat Almaty) and a 'poker' against Olympiacos, and won pichichi trophy and Golden Boot last season. 28 of those 58 goals come from the 26 matches he has played this season, and currenly stands as the top goal scorer from LaLiga with 17 goals.

His last chance will be against Sevilla at the Bernabéu, 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT, their last match of the year. Madrid's first match of 2026 will be on January 4 against Betis.