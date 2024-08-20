How long will Indiana Jones and the Great Circle be?

HQ

MachineGames' upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is sure to be one of the bigger games coming out this year in terms of hype, but how big is the actual gameplay experience?

During a recent Q&A, the team gave us the answer to this question. Game director Jerk Gustafsson said:

"Yeah, that's a tough one to answer, given we have so much content in the game. And I don't want to go into hours, I think, because it's so hard to say depending on your playstyle. But what I can say though, and I think I've said it before, is it is by far the biggest game that we have ever done. And that is not only biggest in terms of spaces and scope. It's also when it comes to how long it takes to play the game. But it's longer than any game we have done before, I can say for sure."

Additionally, the team confirmed that players will be able to revisit locations in the game, so for the achievement hunters and completionists among you it may be a hefty title indeed.