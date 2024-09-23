How long it will take to complete Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

HQ

In a little over a month it's time for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and BioWare has of course provided us with a lot of previews and other things to prepare us for the eventual debut. Something many are wondering about is how much game time we can expect when it's released and now that question has been answered by BioWare themselves.

In an interview with YouTube creator NoRRza, according to an unnamed developer at BioWare who recently played through it, it will take around 100 hours if you want to do everything possible and about 40 hours if you choose to focus only on the main mission.

It is therefore not quite as big as Dragon Age: Inquisition, which can take up to 150 hours to complete in full, but is closer to Dragon Age: Origins in playing time, which clocks in at around 90 hours. Of course, that time can also be extremely individual as with most things, but it is clear that there will be no shortage of things to do in The Veilguard either.