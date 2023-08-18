Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Baldur's Gate III

How long do you have to play Baldur's Gate III before you can get laid?

The record will blow you away.

HQ

There's been a lot of chatter about the romance options in the latest instalment of Larian Studio's acclaimed role-playing game series and, naturally, players have been trying to get to the actual hanky panky as quickly as they can.

The record currently stands at seven minutes and 54 seconds into the game. The player who achieved the feat calls himself "Gigachad Thundercock" and you can check out his video record below.

"Ever wondered how long it takes to skip all the boring parts of Baldur's Gate 3 and get straight to the hot stuff? With Gigachad's signature Thunderleap Speedrun technique, Lae'zel will be in your bed within 8 minutes. Memes aside, shout out to MagsIsAwkward on speedrun.com for bringing this category to my attention. This was hilarious to run and I hope others can bring the time down further."

Baldur's Gate III

