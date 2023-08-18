How long do you have to play Baldur's Gate III before you can get laid?

HQ

There's been a lot of chatter about the romance options in the latest instalment of Larian Studio's acclaimed role-playing game series and, naturally, players have been trying to get to the actual hanky panky as quickly as they can.

The record currently stands at seven minutes and 54 seconds into the game. The player who achieved the feat calls himself "Gigachad Thundercock" and you can check out his video record below.

"Ever wondered how long it takes to skip all the boring parts of Baldur's Gate 3 and get straight to the hot stuff? With Gigachad's signature Thunderleap Speedrun technique, Lae'zel will be in your bed within 8 minutes. Memes aside, shout out to MagsIsAwkward on speedrun.com for bringing this category to my attention. This was hilarious to run and I hope others can bring the time down further."