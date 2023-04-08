How Lifeweaver will shift the meta of Overwatch 2

HQ

Earlier this week, we saw the reveal of Overwatch 2's newest hero, Lifeweaver. As has happened with most of the heroes brought into Overwatch 2, he's likely going to shake up the meta massively when he drops next week, but it seems that Lifeweaver especially has a lot in his toolkit that will make Overwatch 2 players rethink how they approach their matches.

The first and most obvious way Lifeweaver is going to change up your Overwatch games is through his Petal Platform. From the trailer you've already seen how powerful this ability can be, as it acts as a pressure plate that moves allies or enemies up into the air as soon as they step on it. For your allies this becomes a hugely helpful feature, as by giving heroes verticality that didn't previously have the option to get up high such as Soldier 76, you give them plenty more places to rain down fire upon the enemy from. Also, speaking of enemies, Petal Platform is going to be one of the most frustrating abilities to get hit by if you're not benefitting from it. Ultimates like Orisa's can now easily become useless, even if a player has otherwise positioned themselves perfectly.

Another of Lifeweaver's abilities that's probably going to be changing up matches is his Life Grip. Not only does this grant an ally invulnerability for a brief moment, but it can also pull them out of danger. The trolls are likely going to love this one for pulling people into danger, but even when used properly Life Grip has some big ramifications for the Overwatch 2 meta. With the ability to make an ally invulnerable and change their position, not only does this prevent them being killed by abilities that had no prior counter, but it also means that you can set up some great plays a lot more easily. You could drag a Reaper forward for the perfect Death Blossom position, for example, or bring someone out of Zarya's Graviton Surge for a counter play.

Apart from being able to set up a lot of new plays and positioning with his abilities, Lifeweaver also appears to be a different kind of support in the damage he can do. From the short time we've spent with the hero, it's clear he's capable of fending for himself, and even when ambushed can come out on top if you react quick enough. This means that unlike some other healers in the game, Lifeweaver isn't going to be easily picked off, which only means you'll be almost guaranteed a great Petal Platform setup or a clutch Life Grip save.

With his unique abilities and his strength in defending himself, Lifeweaver is probably going to be one of the strongest supports we've seen in Overwatch 2. As a main healer too, it's not even the case that you're trading his healing abilities for his utility, as both can easily be found in Lifeweaver. Whether he'll be the strongest hero we've seen added to the game in recent months remains to be seen, and even with the time we've spent with him we know that players will find plenty more of his strengths to utilise in their games. But, with the increased verticality Lifeweaver gives to every hero, combined with his ability to save anyone at any time on a relatively short cooldown, it seems Overwatch 2's meta will very much be shifting around this character. On your side, you'll want to see who compliments him best, while the enemy will be looking to either just bring their own Lifeweaver or build a team that takes him down.

