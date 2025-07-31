How it all began: Square Enix unveils Octopath Traveler 0 prequel coming to Switch consoles in December

We're more used to it now, but when Octopath Traveler was unveiled to the world in 2018, the HD-2D formula was still an all-or-nothing gamble. Not only did Square Enix do well with the engine, which it has since successfully adapted into Live A Live or the remakes of Dragon Quest's Erdrick Trilogy, but that instalment of a new IP became one of the Japanese publisher's top franchises to this day. That's why we were delighted to see that the choral journey will continue with a prequel called Octopath Traveler 0.

It looks like this will be a story of the origins of the continent of Orsterra, with a new group of heroes set to make a name for themselves and live out their own personal stories in the process. Octopath Traveler 0 will also include some new features from previous games, such as the ability to build a village to serve as a safe haven.

Who knows what more surprises are in store when Octopath Traveler 0 comes to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on December 4, 2025. You can watch the teaser trailer below.