How HBO Max will change the way we engage with Winter Olympic Games

The Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina are around the corner, and HBO Max and Eurosport have partnered to bring the full coverage of the big sports events to every market in Europe, free or additional charged beyond the HBO Max subscription. No sports packaged will be needed to watch the Winter Olympics between February 6 and 22 and the Paralympic Winter Games between March 6 and March 15.

What is more, HBO Max has developed a series of innovations to make viewing the events easier than ever. At the HBO Max launch event in Germany last month, we were introduced to the technologies that users will find later this week, for the 19 days of the Games, which will amount to apparently 850 hours of content between 16 sports and 8 disciplines.

Beyond simply watching the events like every other content, the Winter Olympics will have special features, like Key Moments, a way to advance to the best moments of the broadcast, like the goals or the saves. HBO Max will also send medal alerts: whenever you're watching something else (from the Games) they will send a notification to tell you if a medal event is taking place at the moment.

Plus, specially developed for these Games, there will be a Multiview, being able to watch different channels live. This Multiview screen won't be customisable, but curated by the HBO Max editors and journalists to highlight the bigger events at that moment.

However, like with TV and movies, the experience will be personalised for every user based on their preferences, and even countries, focusing on the most popular athletes from every country. Will you be watching the Winter Olympic Games this week?