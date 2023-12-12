Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

How has your 2023 on PlayStation and Xbox been?

Both console makers are ready to summarise our gaming year with cool statistics.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Earlier today, Jonas shared that the crew over at TrueAchievements had launched their own tool to summarise how your year as an Xbox player has been with a short and simple infograph. Do you want a deeper, more official summary? Then I have good news.

Both PlayStation and Xbox have now released their official summary services, and these are far more detailed than True Achievements'. It's always fun to know how many trophies/achievements you've gotten, how many games you played, which games you spent the most time in, a genre breakdown, which month you played the most and so much more, so please share your 2023 details below. The image below shows mine on PlayStation (even if it's a bit inaccurate as usual because of secret reviews and other stuff).

How has your 2023 on PlayStation and Xbox been?


Loading next content