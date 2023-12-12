How has your 2023 on PlayStation and Xbox been?

HQ

Earlier today, Jonas shared that the crew over at TrueAchievements had launched their own tool to summarise how your year as an Xbox player has been with a short and simple infograph. Do you want a deeper, more official summary? Then I have good news.

Both PlayStation and Xbox have now released their official summary services, and these are far more detailed than True Achievements'. It's always fun to know how many trophies/achievements you've gotten, how many games you played, which games you spent the most time in, a genre breakdown, which month you played the most and so much more, so please share your 2023 details below. The image below shows mine on PlayStation (even if it's a bit inaccurate as usual because of secret reviews and other stuff).