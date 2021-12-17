How Gran Turismo 7 is better on PlayStation 5

HQ

It's seems like PlayStation Studios' marketing department will be leaving for the holidays tomorrow because it's been quite active today.

Not only have we got a new great trailer from Horizon Forbidden West, but also a new one from Gran Turismo 7 where Polyphony Digital CEO Kazunori Yamauchi shows and explains how the game will be better on PlayStation 5 than PlayStation 4. This includes utilising the DualSense's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to make us really feel the brakes working, having ray-tracing in Scape mode to make the pictures even more beautiful, and of course enjoying the amazing visuals in 4K and 60 fps with HDR.