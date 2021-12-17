Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Gran Turismo 7

How Gran Turismo 7 is better on PlayStation 5

A new trailer highlights the DualSense's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, as well as pretty graphics.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's seems like PlayStation Studios' marketing department will be leaving for the holidays tomorrow because it's been quite active today.

Not only have we got a new great trailer from Horizon Forbidden West, but also a new one from Gran Turismo 7 where Polyphony Digital CEO Kazunori Yamauchi shows and explains how the game will be better on PlayStation 5 than PlayStation 4. This includes utilising the DualSense's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to make us really feel the brakes working, having ray-tracing in Scape mode to make the pictures even more beautiful, and of course enjoying the amazing visuals in 4K and 60 fps with HDR.

HQ
Gran Turismo 7

Related texts



Loading next content