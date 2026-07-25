How good is Super Nintendo World in Osaka? We visited Japan to find out

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During my holiday, I took the opportunity to visit Japan for two weeks and have previously written about my visit to the superb Nintendo Museum, which I can wholeheartedly recommend. Just the following day, my group and I headed to Universal Studios in Osaka, where Super Nintendo World was the main attraction, along with roller coasters and other rides.

During a two-week holiday, it rained on two days, both of which were packed with Nintendo activities. // Jonas Mäki

Incidentally, in 2026, Super Nintendo World will be celebrating its fifth anniversary, which means a host of extra surprises, albeit on a slightly smaller scale (such as limited-edition dishes at Toad's Restaurant). What's more, the park was expanded last year to include a Donkey Kong area, complete with a roller coaster, and although I know that many of you reading this have been to Super Nintendo World in either Osaka, Hollywood, or Orlando (Florida), I myself hadn't had the chance before. So it was with keen anticipation that I got up unreasonably early during my holiday to head to Universal Studios.

Although I went in June, which is the rainy season, we generally had very little rain during my holiday, apart from two days. One was when we were heading to the Nintendo Museum (which is mostly indoors, so it felt perfectly fine), and the other was, of course, the day we'd booked to visit Universal Studios. It wasn't a downpour, mind you, but there were few breaks in the rain. The day had otherwise been chosen with care, as schools were still in session in Japan, which - at least in theory - should have meant shorter queues.

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Harry Potter Land almost feels more at home in the slightly quieter Osaka than in the quintessentially American Orlando. But it's well worth a visit, and this is where you'll find what is perhaps the best food in the theme park. // Jonas Mäki

The Minions Land is well worth a visit, but that's about all there is to it. // Jonas Mäki

Just to be on the safe side, however, we'd also bought Express Passes - which were almost shockingly cheap for a Westerner - and secured timeslots for various parts of the park. By turning up at the right place at the right time, we could simply walk straight onto the attractions. It's worth noting that Universal Studios in Orlando is several times larger than the one in Osaka, with both bigger and more spectacular attractions (I've been to the former several times, so I have something to compare it with), but what's on offer here is more than enough for a day's fun, and I'd compare the range of attractions and the layout to more localised theme parks, albeit with more lavish areas such as Harry Potter Land, Minions Land, and so on.

It's a good idea to get to Universal Studios Osaka early because of the long queues, and as the park normally closes between 7 and 9PM, if you arrive around lunchtime you won't be able to stay there for very long. On a rainy day when schools were in session in Japan, however, the queues were short regardless, and we were able to easily slip past the closed queue systems, which show just how unreasonably long you can end up waiting if you're unlucky.

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The wristbands were really the only thing that was expensive at Universal Studios, and not quite worth the money. But they're a fun collector's item, and the fact that they work as Amiibo is a nice bonus. // Jonas Mäki

Before we entered the park, however, my partner took the opportunity to buy a Nintendo-themed rain poncho, and like most things in Japan, it seems to be of slightly higher quality and made of a more "waterproof" material with a smart print. It keeps the rain completely at bay and also makes an excellent souvenir. Both my partner and I also invested in a Nintendo tiara each; I chose the one with mushrooms and she went for Yoshi.

Once inside the park, we visited both Harry Potter Land and Minion Land (at pre-booked times, as mentioned) before heading into Super Nintendo World. The path there leads through a small wooded avenue where, halfway along, you can buy a watch-like gadget that lets you collect coins in the world of Nintendo. Whether they're worth the money is debatable (just under 5,000 yen), but they also work as Amiibos and are, after all, a fun souvenir, so both my partner and I went for it.

The park is exceptionally beautiful. // Jonas Mäki

Jonas on his way to Mario Kart + the boss of all bosses. // Jonas Mäki

The entrance to Super Nintendo World is adorned with a huge cake, well befitting the Mushroom Kingdom, as the park is, as mentioned, celebrating its fifth anniversary. The path into the park then leads, as it should, through a green tube, which makes for a truly spectacular sight when you emerge on the other side and the park reveals itself before your eyes. It's a surprisingly small area, but as you enter at specific times, it never feels particularly crowded, and it literally feels like standing in a Mario level in Super Mario 3D World.

In several places, there are mini-games designed to mimic what we've seen in the games, such as Toad's stall, where you try to win by matching symbols in a "one-armed bandit"-style game. There are also several question mark blocks where you can collect coins using your wristband, both for fun and to help "your" character (Luigi in my case) win the day's challenge, as well as secret spots where coins can be found.

The queuing system is an attraction in its own right. // Jonas Mäki

The first two pictures are from the Mario Kart queue; the third is from the Yoshi queue. // Jonas Mäki

Everything seems to be moving and alive, and even though I'd seen this on video before I came here, I'm struck by just how lavish it all feels. There are coins spinning, platforms moving, Goombas strutting about, shells bouncing, and all set in incredibly well-crafted environments. I can see how people around me often just stop and stare.

I'd hoped beforehand that it would be exactly like this, because, to be honest, the attractions don't look particularly remarkable on paper, at least as attractions go. And the first thing we were going to try was Mario Kart. You play it inside Bowser's lair, and the queuing system takes you through brilliantly designed corridors that constantly make me hold my finger out in front of me in the air and just exclaim "But look at that!!!!!", gesticulating wildly at Bob-Ombs, Bullet Bills, and much more. As I said, the weather was rubbish, so the queues were short even without an Express Pass, but you can tell this is a place built for people to wait... for a long time.

Using AR helmets, a Mario Kart race takes place on a fairly quiet, pre-determined racetrack. // Jonas Mäki

So what was the attraction like, then? Well, it was alright. You race along a predetermined track and frantically shoot at anything that moves in four-seater karts. I'm not sure how much variety there actually is, but overall I'd give it a six out of ten. There isn't really much of a ride to speak of, and the shooting mechanics and the AR glasses you wear aren't particularly impressive. But it still has that Mario Kart feel.

The next ride was Yoshi, which is perhaps best regarded as a bit of sightseeing in the park. You're supposed to press buttons when you see Yoshi eggs in different colours, but it doesn't really serve any purpose and moves so slowly that you can't go wrong. Perhaps fun for the very youngest, but I still got some enjoyment out of all the fan service. Rating? Well, a five, perhaps (and that's being generous).

On symbols like the one on the left, you'll find money for your bracelet. On the right, a lovely ice-cream dessert with popcorn and all the trimmings. And yes... I kept the mug. // Jonas Mäki

Zoom in and have a look. The Pikmin are hiding in several places. // Jonas Mäki

After these rides, we carried on through the park to reach the Donkey Kong section. Along the way, I continued to revel in it all, and even spotted some well-hidden Pikmin. Since they appear both here and in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, I suppose we can now consider them part of the Mushroom Kingdom? A nice touch either way.

In Donkey's world, "DK Island Swing" is playing non-stop, and I certainly can't complain about that. It's like being transported straight into Rare's old Donkey Kong adventures, and just like in Mario's counterpart, the level of detail is exquisite (and yes, I found Pikmin here too). This part of the park is, however, significantly smaller than the Mushroom Kingdom - which was itself already quite small - and apart from an absolutely delicious ice cream straight out of a children's party, a pair of Donkey Kong underpants bought in a really fun Donkey Kong shop, hidden coins for the bracelet, and a mini drum game (which, if played well, results in the rhino Rambi appearing), there's really only one rollercoaster.

Play the drums just right and this musician will turn up. // Jonas Mäki

Fortunately, Mine Cart Madness is perhaps the most lavish attraction here and is famous for having a "jump", where the carts appear to leap over broken sections of track. However, it's a ride that's clearly designed for children, with very gentle slopes and no spectacular bends or anything of the sort. So what was it like to ride? I actually don't know, because just as it was our turn, it started raining even harder and the ride closed for the evening. No rating, then, but based on friends who've been on it and YouTube videos, it's a really smart and enjoyable family ride, but nothing more than that, and of course I can't give it a rating.

By this point, we'd been in the park for around two hours. Apart from lunch at Harry Potter Land - a place that serves ridiculously good theme-park food both here and in Orlando - my stomach was starting to rumble and I was looking forward to trying Toad's culinary delights from the Mushroom Kingdom. On the way from the Donkey section back to the Mario section itself, however, we passed the area's obligatory shop.

Toad's Kitchen and Dining Room are so beautifully designed. // Jonas Mäki

A bit of everything, but it tasted surprisingly good. // Jonas Mäki

As I wrote, prices in Japan are ridiculously cheap for a Westerner, and not even at an amusement park like this did anything actually feel expensive. This resulted in an absurd amount of shopping for me and my partner, with everything from biscuit tins (yes, plural, and filled with various Mario biscuits), a transparent Mario umbrella featuring a design from 2-2 in Super Mario Bros., a few T-shirts, some Animal Crossing merchandise, pens, a hoodie, and loads of other stuff. Unnecessary? Perhaps. Fun? Definitely.

We finally rounded off our visit with a hearty dinner for the four of us. Apparently, Toad's restaurant can also have horrendous queues, which we managed to avoid. We got in straight away and were able to order whatever we fancied. The whole restaurant is designed to look like a living, breathing part of Mario's world, and the windows are screens showing Toad hard at work cooking and getting up to mischief. All whilst we took our seats in a really stylishly designed dining room.

More Mario-inspired dishes. // Jonas Mäki

My partner had a calzone shaped like a Super Mario mushroom, and I went for a mixed platter with a bit of everything (lasagne, star-shaped bread, and more), a Mario-inspired salad with plenty of Easter eggs for the fans, and a truly delightful cream cake of a surprisingly Swedish style. Nintendo's attention to detail is unrivalled, and a member of staff came over to show us an Easter egg linked to our drinks, containing coloured tapioca pearls. If you place the transparent mug over your mobile with the torch on, whilst stirring, you'll see Rainbow Road in the glass.

I rounded off the visit with one last stroll around the park, just to say a mental goodbye. I'll definitely be coming back here, partly because I need to go on Donkey Kong's ride, but also because it's just such a lovely place to be. I get where Universal and Nintendo are coming from, but Disney also caters to families, and the Disney parks have better attractions than this. There ought to be a bigger rollercoaster for us slightly older fans, and it would certainly be fun to have a water ride, perhaps sitting on a Plessie?

Just a few final photos to soak up the atmosphere. // Jonas Mäki

For anyone whose main priority is the attractions, it's hard to recommend Super Nintendo World, as you'll be disappointed. If, on the other hand, you're looking for a cosy, authentic atmosphere and an overwhelming amount of love, surprisingly good and creative food, and perhaps the most fun and affordable Nintendo shopping you could imagine... well, then this is a must-visit.

To round off, I'd like to add that Universal also has two really great roller coasters, as well as quite a few of those combined film rides (where you move along a track whilst watching a film). Although it's still a much smaller park than the one in Orlando, there's plenty to do, just not specifically Nintendo-related things. In short, it gets a thumbs-up from me; if you're in Osaka and you like games, don't miss this.

Thank you for visiting , I hope to see you again soon. // Jonas Mäki

Jonas Mäki