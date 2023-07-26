How Firewatch inspired the underwater narrative in Under the Waves: "You feel really connected".

HQ

We first heard about French studio Parallel's Under the Waves at last year's Gamescom. Then its director, Ronan Coiffec, was already telling us about the passion and the deep personal connotations that this project has for him and his entire development team. Under the Waves is a narrative adventure in which we explore the depths of the ocean as we search for a way to save it from destruction.

Now in 2023, and after his new preview during the Summer Game Fest in June, we met Coiffec again, and we took the opportunity to delve deeper into the roots of Under the Waves and the sources of inspiration from which it draws. Although at first one might think that the underwater success of Subnautica would be one of the pillars of this adventure, Coiffec soon put that idea out of his head with another name: Firewatch.

HQ

"We really would like in this game to create a connection with the ocean, with the world, you know a little like in Firewatch where you are really a connection with the background around you, so I would say it's more a game that is inspired by that kind of game like Firewatch, a very narrative game more than a Subnautica action game. So it's mainly narrative, but really connected to the world around you."

If we talk about ocean conservation and its connection to the oceans, we cannot ignore a real historical figure who has also driven, in a much deeper way, the development of Under the Waves, namely Jacques Cousteau. In this case, Ronan Coiffec admits that the figure of Cousteau was a personal driving force in the development of the adventure.

Actually firstly it was a personal inspiration because I grew up with Jacques-Yves Cousteau documentary, my father was a sailor, so I grew up on that kind of boat.

So we also tell a story about nostalgia, about memories, so for us the look and feel with that kind of old documentary is a way to create that kind of nostalgia in the re-rendering with the grain, with that kind of cinematographic feeling. So for us, it's a way to create something touching, connected to the past and the memories."

Despite being a mystery-driven adventure, there are certain elements that can create situations that advance that narrative, such as the lack of oxygen, something that also provokes a very specific visual response in the game.

"I would say we really would like to create some metaphor in the game because you know being under the waves in the ocean alone is something really strong, Stan has some things to resolve with his own past and with the surface.

So being in the ocean without enough oxygen etc. is a way to reduce some fear, some complicated things, so Stan will have to be confronted to some things from his own past etc. So the idea was to put Stan in a way that some things come from the deep in a new way, to play with that kind of realistic things but to justify some fantastic things, so slowly the game will play and fall sometimes."

The release date for Under the Waves is currently set for August 29, 2023.