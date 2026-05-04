How can FC Barcelona win LaLiga title in El Clásico next Sunday

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FC Barcelona is approaching its 33th league title, and it could happen during El Clásico next Sunday (21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST). After Barcelona and Real Madrid won their matches last weekend, Barça stands eleven points clear of Real Madrid with 12 in play, meaning that if Barcelona wins or draws the next match and Real Madrid doesn't, Barça would be crowned champions in the 35th matchday.

The unusual circumstance is that next match will be FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, another Clásico. And for the first time in history, a league title could be decided in a Clásico, a match between Barcelona and Madrid, something that has never happened in history.

A draw would be enough for Barcelona to become Liga champions at el Clásico, so Real Madrid is forced to win at the Spotify Camp Nou to at least delay Barça's celebrations and avoid a humilliation, with the added factour that it will be Barça's second league title in a row, while also being Real Madrid's fifth tropyless season this century, after 2004/05, 2005/06, 2009/10 and 2020/21.

If Barcelona wins the match on Sunday, they would be 14 points ahead of Real Madrid, getting closer to their record of largest margin over Real Madrid in LaLiga (15 points in the 2012/13 season), and if Barcelona wins the four remaining games, starting with El Clásico, they would finish LaLiga with 100 points.