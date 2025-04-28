How fast will Brad Pitt's APXGP car be in F1 25?

HQ

This summer, one of the major blockbusters will revolve around the world of Formula 1. Director Joseph Kosinski is set to use his unique filming approach, mastered in Top Gun: Maverick, to deliver an action film about a fictional additional team on the F1 grid and global circuit. This movie is known simply as F1, and it'll be present in the upcoming next chapter of the racing series by Codemasters too.

Speaking about this, in a recent interview you can see below with localised subtitles, we asked senior creative director Lee Mather about the fictional team known as APXGP, which will offer a car that Brad Pitt's Sonny Hayes and Damson Idris' Joshua Pearce will drive in the film. We inquired with Codemasters how fast we can expect this car to be in game, and how it will stack up to the more established teams, and where it should fit into the grid.

Mather explained, "So in the film, I think it's fair to say that APXGP is towards the back end of the grid. That'll be reflected in the post-launch chapters that we're delivering for owners of the Iconic Edition. These are sort of scenarios that are going to sort of recreate some of the exciting track-based narrative from the actual film itself.

"Outside of that, when you use APXGP as a team icon in sort of driver Career or My Team, certainly in My Team, to a certain extent, you've got a degree of control over that. When you play My Team with any team, whether it's one of the team icons or your own custom team, you have a certain amount of control over how you start that My Team save in terms of how much you want, how much starting investment you want in things like your facilities and car development. So if you want to just play a short career over a season or two and have them battling at the front right from the start, you can do that with APXGP just as you would your own custom team."

Essentially, while the trailer does seem to suggest that APXGP at least has some success at some point, we probably shouldn't expect the team to be snatching all too many victories from the titans of the sport of today, be it Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes-AMG, or McLaren. At least this is assuming the film attempts to reflect the real sport and not level the playing film for narrative sake.

If you haven't already, check out the F1 trailer below.