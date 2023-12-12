Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

How does the new GTA6 Vice City compare to Miami?

Once again, Rockstar has gone above and beyond in recreating an iconic American city.

HQ

We have barely got over the fact that Grand Theft Auto VI was shown last week with a stunning trailer, confirming that we're going to get to return to Vice City - which obviously is heavily based on Miami. Just how heavily, you might ask?

Well, we're going to have to wait until the actual game has been released for a full answer to that, but in the meantime, the Youtuber Joel Franco has made a really impressive comparison of Vice City locations from the trailer compared to Miami. He has travelled around to iconic Miami locations to see how they fare against Rockstar's version of the city.

Check it all out in the link above. Grand Theft Auto VI launches in 2025 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

