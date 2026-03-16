How does the ATP ranking change after Indian Wells 2026 for Sinner, Alcaraz, Draper, Medvedev...

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Carlos Alcaraz started 2026 the best way possible, with his first Australian Open title, followed by another title in Qatar. However, his defeat at the Indian Wells semifinals to Daniil Medvedev, and the subsequent victory of Jannik Sinner, means that the distance between the World No. 1 and 2 is shrinking, with Sinner best positioned to win points as he missed this part of the season last year.



Carlos Alcaraz - 13,550 points

Jannik Sinner - 11,400 points

Novak Djokovic - 5,370 points

Alexander Zverev - 4,905 points

Lorenzo Musetti - 4,365 points

Alex de Miñaur - 4,185 points

Taylor Fritz - 4,170 points

Felix Auger-Aliassime - 4,000 points

Ben Shelton - 3,860 points

Daniil Medvedev -3,610 points



Both players are expected to participate in three Masters 1,000 titles in the coming weeks: Miami (March 18-29), Monte-Carlo (April 5-12) and Madrid (April 22-May 3). Sinner could win up to 3,000 points if he wins all tournaments, while Alcaraz will be defending 10 points in Miami, 1000 points in Monte-Carlo, and none from Madrid.

Following Indian Wells, there were other notable changes in the ranking, including Daniil Medvedev returning to the top 10 (up one place) after reaching the final. The Russian, former World No. 1, played some of his best tennis since winning US Open in 2021.

Jack Draper and Holger Rune suffered big blows: the British dropped 12 positions after failing to defend his title last year to World No. 26, while the Danish fell 10 positions to World No. 28.