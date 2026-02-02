How does ATP rankings change for Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic, and the top 10 after Australian Open

HQ

The victory of Carlos Alcaraz over Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open has led to some changes in the ATP ranking top 10. While the order of the top two remains, Alcaraz increases his lead, to 13,650, adding 1,600 points from last year, as he only reached quarter-finals in the 2025 Australian Open (losing to Djokovic).

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner, champion last year, loses 1,200 points, to 10,300 points. They are still a world above the rest... with Djokovic returning to World No. 3, winning 500 points, while Zverev drops to fourth place as he loses 500 points (he was finalist last year).

Another winner is Taylor Fritz, who climbs two places to World No. 7, switching places with his compatriot Ben Shelton. Lorenzo Musetti remains in the top 5, but now with 300 points more to put some distance from Alex de Miñaur.

ATP ranking as of February 2, 2026:



Carlos Alcaraz - 13,650 points

Jannik Sinner - 10,300 points

Novak Djokovic - 5280 points

Alexander Zverev - 4605

Lorenzo Musetti - 4405

Alex de Miñanur - 4080

Taylor Fritz - 3940

Felix Auger-Aliassime - 3725

Ben Shelton - 3600

Alexander Bublik - 3235

