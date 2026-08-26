"Our skin, our soul, there's no machine that can copy that": we chat with Carlos Latre about AI

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The Tadeo Jones franchise has been going on since the first short film directed by Enrique Gato released in 2004, becoming a staple of Spanish animation when the first feature film released in 2012. We are now in the fourth film, just released in Spain (Tad and the Magic Lamp), and beyond being a fun and heartfelt adventure for all ages, it also interestingly explores the topic of Artificial Intelligence.

We talked with Tadeo Jones director and creator Enrique Gato about how it was the right moment to talk about it, and how we have to learn to live together and make sure AI is useful for humans, not a replacement for humans.

In the press tour organised by Paramount at the Arqueological Museum in Madrid, we also talked with famed Spanish comedian, TV presenter and voice actor Carlos Latre, who voices three characters in the film (the dog Jeff, the parrot Belzoni and a secret third character), and has been known for his impersionations for over 25 years. And naturally, we had to ask what is his view on the rise of AI, now that artificial intelligence is also being used to generate voices, causing great concern in the voice acting community...

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Tad and the Magic Lamp: Interview with Carlos Latre

In this movie you play three different characters. Is it a challenge to work on giving each of them a different personality so viewers don't notice that it is the same person?

Yeah, that is one of my obsessions. When I'm doing a voiceover and I'm working on the characters, I try to do different voices, different feelings, different aspects in each character. Because it's very important for me that the audience don't recognise my voice in each character, you know?

Every character is different and every character has his own personality. For example, Belzoni is deep, soft, elegant. And Jeff, for example, is crazy, he's a little bit silly and so funny.

So, did you record them separately to not mix them up? Or did you record one and then the other?

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Yeah, we did it separately, but you can imagine, sometimes I was speaking with myself. I was talking to myself and it was a little bit weird, but it was very funny. I've enjoyed it a lot.

After voicing animated characters for over 20 years, which kind of character do you enjoy doing the most?

I love all the characters that are a little bit crazy, you know? Like Ramon in Happy Feet or the fifth bird in Jungle Book 2. Or, for example, Jeff (the dog in Tadeo Jones). Jeff is one of my favourites. I've done more than 40 different characters, and for sure Jeff is going to be one of my favourites.

Have you followed the Tadeo Jones franchise for a long time? Have you seen the evolution of the movies?

Well, for me, being in Tadeo is like a gift. It was like a double check in my career. I've done a lot of different films, I've worked with different productions and different characters. But Tadeo is in my career and finally I'm here. I think it's one of the best of the four Tadeo films. All of the team are talking about this being the best of them.

How would you describe the Tadeo Jones/Tad, the lost explorer movies to someone who maybe doesn't know them from abroad? Why do they need to see these movies?

Well, I think Tadeo is absolutely global. It's for the entire world, for children and whole families all over the world. Tadeo is one of the best forms of entertainment nowadays. It's a great film with comedy, a sense of humour, technology and a great screenplay.

I think it's a big medal for Spain. It's like a famous actor of Spain. One of the best films in our history, and we're very proud of Tadeo and all his adventures.

"There's no machine that can copy our skin, our soul"

This movie explores the topic of artificial intelligence. When you first started doing voice acting, impersonations and imitations many years ago, did you imagine that you would be in a situation where a machine can actually do your job and you have to compete not with other actors but with technology?

Yeah, I could imagine because of films like Terminator and that kind of movie that showed us how the future could be. And now it's the present. Now it's a reality. But I don't feel I'm fighting against anything. I'm fighting against myself. I believe that technology is going to improve us. It's going to make us better.

And our skin, our soul—there's no machine that can copy that. The human soul is unique and different. That's why actors, dubbing actors, singers and comedians are all going to be better, in my opinion, with AI, because of the soul of humanity. We are going to be a little bit more expensive.

So do you think these technologies can also bring something good for your profession?

I think they can co-work together. There are a lot of projects that will be amazing and huge because of technology, and all the human projects are going to be different, better and human, which is the big difference.

How do you think the future will be for actors and voice actors in 20 years? Do you imagine many changes?

I think the future is going to be great. It's going to be great because of humanity. I think in a few years we're going to know perfectly which projects, which movies are AI-driven and which ones are human. And I think we're going to value and embrace the human projects even more than today. They are going to be more important.