How do you create living, breathing multiplayer worlds? We speak to Jimmy Wilhelmsson from the Exoborne team

At Devcom, Sharkmob's "Narrative Loremaster" Jimmy Wilhlemsson gave insights into the world-building and narrative design behind the upcoming extraction shooter Exoborne. While the release date is still under wraps, Jimmy shared how the studio is crafting a special, unique setting that blends player-driven storytelling with a meticulously detailed environment.

"I am the Narrative Loremaster at Sharkmob, and I've been for about five years," Jimmy explained. "What I've been doing, among other things, is helping the world team create a believable world that helps facilitate the fun and engaging player fantasy."

Unlike traditional narrative-driven games, Exoborne relies on dynamic, emergent storytelling shaped by the player. "All live service multiplayer games...don't really have a linear storytelling, but the storytelling is really made by the players themselves, because of the many social mechanics that you let loose into the world," Jimmy said. "That makes this even more important that the world you build is cohesive enough so it strengthens that storytelling that is unique, but still points in the same direction."

The game is set in a fictionalized Colton County devastated by extreme natural events. Players don advanced suits that respond to these environmental challenges, which also drive progression. "The exo-rig is really playing the lead role here. You don't progress your character skills or talents; you really progress the exo-rigs themselves," Jimmy noted. "They're very connected to the world."

You can watch the full interview below, and stay tuned for much more from Gamescom soon!