The Ballon d'Or ceremony is football's most glamorous night, a global stage where the game's top players and coaches are celebrated. For many, winning or even attending is a career-defining moment. Yet for Real Madrid, the event has become almost invisible, an absence that tells a story not just of sport, but of politics.

Last year, in a move that shocked the football world, Real Madrid withdrew from the ceremony at the last minute. The decision came despite seven of their players, including Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, being nominated for the men's award. Ultimately, Manchester City's Rodri took the prize, leaving Madrid with no recognition on the night.

The club's then-coach, Carlo Ancelotti, could not collect the Johan Cruyff Trophy for best men's coach, and the team's accolade as club of the year went unclaimed. Even now, months later, Ancelotti only recently received his award privately, with no public acknowledgment from the club.

This year, the pattern continues. Madrid's men's squad will not attend, even with Vinicius Jr, Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappe again among the nominees. Thibaut Courtois could take home the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper, and 20-year-old Dean Huijsen is in contention for the Kopa Trophy for the world's best under-21 player.

Yet official channels from Madrid have remained silent, and insiders say the decision is entirely driven by club president Florentino Perez. Sources familiar with the club's inner workings describe Perez's control as absolute. "Florentino controls everything: football, communications, business, every department answers to him."

Such centralization has defined both of his presidential terms, shaping not only on-field decisions but how the club projects itself to the world. The Ballon d'Or boycott reflects a broader pattern of paranoia and siege mentality within the Bernabeu, or, as The New York Times puts it, Real Madrid's Ballon d'Or boycott is a story of politics and paranoia.

Perez has long divided the world into allies and adversaries, fans and critics, La Liga and UEFA, local referees and media outlets. The collapse of the European Super League in 2021, along with perceived slights from UEFA and France Football, only reinforced this worldview, according to multiple sources.

Internally, the move has caused friction. Staff involved in communications and sponsorships see the boycott as a public relations misstep. For a club of Madrid's stature, the awards night offers global exposure and commercial opportunity. "It generated a lot of frustration," admits one staff member, noting that the decision was sudden and poorly communicated.

The women's side of the club, however, is experiencing a quieter reality. Caroline Weir, a Ballon d'Or nominee, is expected to travel to Paris, but even her nomination has gone unacknowledged publicly. This selective silence further illustrates the extent to which Perez's personal views on recognition and rivalry influence the club's messaging.

Ironically, the Ballon d'Or has historically been central to Perez's Galactico vision. Past superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, and Karim Benzema brought prestige to the club through the award. Yet today, under Perez's lens, the ceremony has become politically charged, a stage perceived as aligned against Madrid rather than in celebration of football.

On the field, Real Madrid continues to thrive, having secured 37 trophies across Perez's two terms and reaching record revenues exceeding €1.2 billion in 2024-25. Still, the constant battles against perceived enemies (La Liga, UEFA, media outlets) cast a shadow over the club's image.

Players, coaches, and staff navigate an environment where the politics of the president can outweigh the significance of individual achievement. As one former player's agent summarized: "A club like Madrid cannot be fighting everyone. You can't always be against the world." Yet, under Perez, that is exactly the stance the club takes, even when it means turning its back on one of football's most celebrated nights.