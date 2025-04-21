How do NBA playoffs work and which teams are winning so far in 2025

HQ

The NBA play-offs are currently ongoing. The post seasons takes place from April 20-21 all the way to the finals starting on June 5. After the regular season, the best eight teams in each conference (East and West) get to the play-offs.

Eight teams remain on each conference, and they have been paired according to their position in the regular season (the third was paired with the sixth, the fourth was paired with the fifth, and the first and second were paired with the play-in winners). The playoff consists on a series of up to seven matches: the team that first wins four games reaches semi-finals.

Before the playoffs began, the play-in tournament took place between teams ranked 7th to 10th. They were played late last week. In the West Conference, Golden State Warriors, and Memphis Grizzlies passed - these eliminated last year's finalist Dallas Mavericks, who lost their star Luka Doncic months ago. In the East, Orlando Magic and Miami Heat reached the playoffs.

Then, the past weekend, the first match of the playoff took place. It is a series of best of seven games, so teams will need to win at least four games. So far, these are the results

NBA playoffs 2025

Western Conference



1. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. 8. Memphis Grizzlies ( Grizzlies wins 1-0)



2. Houston Rockets vs. 7. Golden State Warriors (Warriors win 1-0)



3. Los Angeles Lakers vs. 6. Minnesota Timberwolves (Minnesota wins 1-0)



4. Denver Nuggets vs. 5. LA Clippers (Denver wins 1-0)



Eastern Conference



1. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. 8. Miami Heat (Cleveland wins 1-0)



2. Boston Celtics vs. 7. Orlando Magic (Boston wins 1-0)



3. New York Knicks vs. 6. Detroit Pistons (Knicks wins 1-0)



4. Indiana Pacers vs. 5. Milwaukee Bucks (Indiana wins 1-0)



NBA playoffs and finals dates

There will be games every day until (at least) Tuesday April 29. The four winners on each conference will progress to the Conference semi-finals, then the Conference Finals, and finally the NBA finals. All rounds are a round of best of seven games, including semis and finals.

Conference Semi-finals will start on May 5 and will end on May 19 at the furthest. Conference finals will start on May 20 to June 2 at the latest. NBA finals will begin on June 5 to June 22 at the latest.