How Do Crypto Games Differ From Other Video Games

Crypto and gaming might not be the most obvious match in the world but they have been a successful duo thus far. Crypto-based gaming has been on the rise for years and offers yet another application of digital assets. But some gamers might wonder how it is different from other video games and if it is better or worse.

The truth is that crypto games bring both the benefits and downsides of cryptocurrency to the gaming sector and this makes it a complex experience. Take the financial side of crypto, for example. Many crypto gaming projects leverage digital assets in their gameplay, with crypto being used to trade in-game assets, unlock skills, and so on.

Players find that the stakes are higher when playing crypto games compared to traditional ones because there is actual spendable currency on the line. Many crypto games allow users to earn tokens as well as spend them. We've seen the rise of play-to-earn and even tap-to-earn in the last few years and they have proven to be immensely popular. Outside of the dopamine hit from winning a game, players also get to win money.

You also have the rise of crypto gambling, which offers a ton of benefits for players. Someone gambling on Bitcoin casinos instead of regular ones stands to win assets that can appreciate in value in a way fiat currency does not. This is besides other benefits like increased privacy and control over tokens.

Crypto games are also different because in-game assets can be leveraged in a way that you don't see in traditional games. Yes, in-game assets can be traded or collected just like traditional games. But they can also be staked to earn interest, level up skills, and accrue more benefits for players. More crypto-gaming projects are likely to have gotten their start through an ICO, a token presale, or some other fundraising method that is peculiar to the crypto scene.

Those who first buy their tokens tend to enjoy perks like early access, Q and As and may see the value of their investment go up. In the same vein, they need to be aware of scams, rug pulls, or just a market downturn. Crypto gaming fans find themselves in the unique position of engaging with their games as both entertainment values and investments at the same time.

Crypto games also see a great deal of overlap with the meme coin sector. As tokens based on memes and internet lore are becoming more of the norm, many are finding application in the gaming scene, offering both financial benefits and scepticism.

Crypto casinos have also begun creating their own native tokens which, unlike the assets used in traditional games, can be traded on exchanges.

Ultimately, the difference between crypto games and others is that they carry both the benefits and downsides of cryptocurrency. They have higher financial stakes and wider application but are also subject to volatility and other crypto-specific risks.