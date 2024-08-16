How close to reality are the WNBA characters in NBA 2K25?

HQ

One of the big news in the upcoming basketball simulator NBA 2K25 is, of course, the inclusion of the women's WNBA league. One of the biggest female basketball stars right now is three-point queen Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever) and she's also the first character model to be revealed from the game. Of course, you can judge for yourself how close to reality Visual Concepts has managed to get Clark's appearance in their custom-built graphics engine.

In addition to the inclusion of the WNBA, Visual Concepts has also completely rebuilt the dribbling system in this year's edition of NBA 2K.