How can Jannik Sinner take World No. 1 from Carlos Alcaraz in the next ATP tournament

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Jannik Sinner is quickly closing the gap with Carlos Alcaraz for the World No. 1 title, after claiming the "Sunshine Double", winning Indian Wells and Miami Open in a row, to reduce the gap from 3,150 points to 1,190 points. Now, entering the clay season, in which Alcaraz will defend 4,300 points and Sinner 'only' 1,950, it is possible for Sinner to become World No. 1 even before Roland Garros.

The good news for Alcaraz is that he is guaranteed to remain as World No. 1 for at least one more week: this week starting now will be his 65th week as World No. 1, and by next week he will match Sinner's record of 66 weeks.

But that could soon change if Sinner wins in Monte-Carlo (April 5-12), where Alcaraz was crowned last year, while Sinner, who missed this part of the season last year due to sanction, can only add up new points.

In the event that both Sinner and Alcaraz reach the final, it will be a direct match for World No. 1: if Alcaraz wins he will keep the distinction, but if Sinner wins, he will be the new World No. 1.

Now, Sinner has 12,400 points, if he wins in Monaco, he will have 13,400 points. Even if Alcaraz reaches the final, 350 points would be deducted from his account: from 13,590 now to 13,240 points.