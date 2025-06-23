How can Inter Miami reach Club World Cup round of 16?

HQ

Four new finalist for Club World Cup will be decided on Monday. First, the very hotly constedted Goup B, with PSG, Botafogo and Atlético de Madrid, all of them still with options to qualify, depending on the outcome of two simultaneous matches we will be able to follow live (20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST).

The other games of the day take place on Tuesday dawn (still Monday at 21:00 local time in Miami, Florida), and all teams at Group A still have options, although the two clear favourites are Palmeiras and Leo Messi's Inter Miami. Both are group leaders with 4 points (one win, one draw), so a convenient draw between the two would allow them to qualify, eliminating Porto and Al Ahly.

Group A on Tuesday, June 24



Porto vs Al Ahly - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST



Inter Miami vs Palmeiras - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST



However, don't expect a truce. A draw would benefit Palmeiras, as they would advance as group winners, while Inter Miami would qualify in second place. In all honesty, being group leaders may not be positive, as they could very well be placed against PSG if they qualify behind Botafogo in Group A.

"We're facing possibly one of the most important games in the history of our club", said Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano. "It would be a big mistake if we went into it thinking about not playing it and only about the result. Our idea is to go and win the game like we've always done".

What if Inter Miami losses to Palmeiras?

While Inter Miami would be content with a draw, a loss would only be fatal in one scenario. If the Portuguese club beats Al Ahly, Miami would still qualify as second in the group even with a loss. If Inter Miami loses and Al Ahly beats Porto, the Egyptian side would be tied with Miami at four points. Al Ahly, however, would need to win with at least three goals over Porto to overcome their goal difference with Miami.

In short, Inter Miami needs to secure at least a draw, and if they loose, they would be all right if Porto wins Al Ahly.