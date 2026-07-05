How $1000 consoles will change the next generation of gaming

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Best get ready to hold onto your day one PS5, kiddo, as more rumours are pointing to the idea that $1000 could very well be the minimum price for a PlayStation 6 in the near future. As component costs continue to soar worldwide, gaming on the whole is getting more expensive. We can't exactly blame platform owners for worldwide shortages (especially not when we can blame AI instead), but the serious increase on hardware prices is not a victimless crime. Often, the biggest loser is the consumer, who will have to shell out hundreds of dollars more for the latest console if they want to get one.

Add in online services, the cost of games, and additional controllers or other accessories, and you're suddenly no longer thinking of gaming as an everyday hobby, but instead a more expensive niche. We're unlikely to go back to the days of gaming being seen as only something done by basement dwellers, but this new, expensive generation will have some serious effects on gaming's future. Without a third eye, but with a lot of experience in this industry, we'll pick apart the most likely things to happen as a result of $1000 consoles.

We might be used to this by now, considering a lot of people have criticised the PS5/Xbox Series generation for not having as massive of a technical and graphical leap as the PS4/Xbox One generation did compared to its predecessor, but I would expect that instead of judging games by how they look in the near future, we'll instead be pretty much solely focused on how they perform. This is already happening, but to sell a $1000 console, Sony and Microsoft are going to need to double down on these next-generation machines being able to deliver games with higher frame rates and better fidelity. They might not look better from a graphical standpoint, but as the Nintendo Switch 2 proved, a lot of people will flock to a new console as soon as they hear it'll give them the same but better. A similar look of game, but with an increased level of performance. Sure, that doesn't sell a console to someone who doesn't care about that sort of stuff, but at $1000, the big names shouldn't expect a grandma to walk into her local game store to find a console as a birthday present. These are investments now, for people who need to be in the know about the hobby space they're in.

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For the people who see frame comparison videos and don't care one bit, the important thing will still be games. We'll get to them in a moment, but for now I'll add that I don't think the PS6 and Project Helix will have a mad graphical leap largely because I think the components cost won't allow it, and that we're going to need games on the old generation for so long there's not much point in making something a PS6 or Helix exclusive, at least for the first few years. Think about how long the PS4 lasted, for instance. We got God of War: Ragnarök running on a machine that was at that point almost a decade old. With millions and millions of console owners who still feel like this generation hasn't quite delivered on games, it's going to be a tough sell to get them to cough up $1000 for a new generation. Therefore, I'd expect the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S to linger around until at least 2030, perhaps longer. The Series S may be the only caveat there, as if it sticks around we're really not going to see massively technically advanced projects, as the Series S' limited power means making games that still have to run on it could hold developers back.

Realistically, I think we've reached the upper limit of what graphics can offer us while also giving enough space for interactive and entertaining gameplay. If you want even more realism, you can always drop into an FMV, but the popularity of that genre should show people want more games than they do movies. As has always been the case, it'll be the games, not the potential of the console itself, that sells hardware. As we venture towards the future, AAA seems to be inching closer to a standard of $80 games. However, just because Grand Theft Auto VI can be rewarded for setting such a high price, does not mean every game will get away with such a hefty price tag. Think about it, if you're dropping $1000 on one console and a controller, are you really going to be happy having to spend an extra $200+ for three games, if not lots more. The games that can charge $80 are Nintendo exclusives, because their fanbase is just built different, and Grand Theft Auto VI. All other titles are taking a risk with that price tag, as people grow increasingly disinterested by the lengthy waits between big, AAA blockbusters, to the point they find cheaper titles that are just as impressive, such as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Baldur's Gate III, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. The industry tells gamers the price must go up, but not everyone is singing to the same tune.

The people that will spend will be the ultra-passionate fans. The UPFs, as Mark Hamill calls them. The people that go above and beyond not necessarily out of genuine love for a product, but due to the brand loyalty they feel. As Xbox resumes its focus on exclusivity, it seems that battle lines could be drawn again for a new console war in the next generation. It'll be fought on different fronts, but it'll focus around the same objectives. Generating that loyalty to a franchise, to a character, even to a developer to the point you can tell someone they have to pay the $80 entrance fee for the next Horizon game, and they gladly accept the cost. It'll be hard to do that, but it'll become increasingly important as gaming gets more expensive to make loyal troopers out of users. Also, then you can make them accept that they'll only be paying a license for games, rather than owning a physical copy. Losing discs is a shame, but it's something that PC players have shown isn't enough to stop them from buying games. When Grand Theft Auto VI sells record-breaking amounts of digital codes, and as Sony has already promised to leave discs behind, it seems a digital future is the only one in sight.

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What do you think will change when the next generation of consoles come about? Do you agree with our predictions? Let us know if you'd buy a $1000 console.