Houthis threaten Israeli airports with new blockade campaign

Yemeni rebels vow to target Israeli air travel in response to Gaza offensive.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. We now know that Yemen's Houthi rebels have announced plans to enforce an aerial blockade on Israel by repeatedly targeting its airports, with Ben Gurion Airport marked as their primary objective.

This follows a missile strike near Tel Aviv on Sunday, part of a campaign the Houthis say is in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Most recent launches have been intercepted, but Sunday's missile was not, escalating tensions as Israel expands its operations in Gaza.

Palestinians bid farewell to their dead relatives at Nasser Hospital after an Israeli airstrike targeted their tents in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. April 20, 2025 // Shutterstock

