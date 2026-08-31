Housemarque's co-founder has left the company after 33 years

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The Finnish studio Housemarque has made a name for itself thanks to its intense hardcore shooters, and proof of their expertise comes not only from review scores but also from the fact they were founded over 30 years ago and are still active today. But now one of the two founders, Ilari Kuittinen, has announced his departure, writing:

"We have been planning this leadership transition carefully behind the scenes. On July 1, Sami 'Haxu' Hakala officially stepped into the managing director role, and I have been supporting him and the leadership team through the end of this month to ensure complete operational continuity and stability. Housemarque's strategy and creative vision are in exceptional hands."

He wishes his colleagues and the studio's other co-founder, Harri Tikkanen, the best of luck and says he will remain in the industry in some capacity. Kotaku notes that Kuittinen is the third founder of a successful PlayStation studio to leave in a short period of time. Last year, both Insomniac Games co-founder Ted Price and Sucker Punch co-founder Brian Fleming left their respective studios, and now Kuittinen is following suit. Whether there is any connection or underlying cause, however, remains unclear.