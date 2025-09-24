Housemarque kicks off State of Play with five minutes of Saros gameplay

HQ

We knew that we'd be seeing more from Saros at the State of Play happening this evening, as it was formerly revealed that five minutes of gameplay would be presented. Clearly, Sony and developer Housemarque wanted to tick this box early, as Saros has just kicked off the show.

The third-person action shooter seems to be everything that Returnal fans could want from Housemarque's next title, as it combines multiple weapon mechanics that combine and enable you to unleash powerful attacks that take advantage of the DualSense's various unique features like Adaptive Triggers. This includes absorbing damage with a shield system to unleash devastating attacks with power weapons.

Naturally, the gameplay is also quite demanding and bullet hell-like in places, and that means you will be expected to perish and learn from your mistakes. However, unlike Returnal, there is a Second Chance system in play in Saros that means you will revive on your first death, all as part of what Housemarque regards as its permanent progression system.

The gameplay didn't really go into much further detail about what to expect from Saros, but there's a reason for this as Housemarque will be sharing a ton of extra details in the coming months, all ahead of the eventual launch on PS5 and PS5 Pro. When is that you may wonder? March 20, 2026. Yep, in less than six months, we'll be playing Saros. Exciting, right?