House Republicans link to Epstein files ends in Rick Roll

HQ

The House Judiciary GOP's official X account promised a major revelation from the Epstein Files, which had been the subject of intense speculation, especially regarding high-profile figures.

However, what many hoped would be a bombshell disclosure was instead a bait-and-switch, as a post titled "Epstein files released" (now deleted) redirected to Rick Astley's iconic "Never gonna give you up" music video.

While some expressed their amusement, others called out the joke as inappropriate, given the gravity of the situation. Amid the uproar, some even speculated the account had been hacked.

The release of the files revealing Epstein's extensive network had been highly anticipated by the public and government officials alike. For now, it remains to be seen whether more concrete revelations will follow.