House of the Dragon's third season has started production

Later this year, we're expecting to return to Westeros to experience a different spinoff story. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is planning on premiering in late 2025, but that isn't all that HBO has in store for Game of Thrones fans in the near future.

House of the Dragon will be back sooner rather than later, and we say this because the show is already back in production and filming its third season. This has been confirmed in a short video, in which Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen herself, Emma D'Arcy, appears to state the following:

"House of the Dragon is back in production. Here we are on day one of Season 3. Action!"

The premiere date for this next batch of episodes is unclear, but it does seem likely that HBO will aim for one Game of Thrones project a year, so a 2026 premiere (perhaps in the summer like Season 2) is probably a good bet.

What we do also know about this coming season is that the cast has been expanded with two new stars (as per Variety), namely Sons of Anarchy's Tommy Flanagan and Fantastic Beasts' Dan Fogler, who will each be playing Ser Roderick Dustin and Ser Torrhen Manderly, respectively.