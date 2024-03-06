House of the Dragon's second season confirmed to premiere in June

HQ

The highly anticipated second season of House of the Dragon is only a few months away. This has been confirmed by Warner Bros. (thanks, Variety) who guarantees us fire and blood in June, but no more precise date than that.

The series will pick up more or less exactly where it last left off, and seeing Aegon II Targaryen against Rhaenyra Targaryen and their respective allies.

As before, a host of familiar faces will once again appear, including Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Matt Smith, Sonoya Mizuno, Ewan Mitchell, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint and Matthew Needham, all reprising their roles from the previous season.

